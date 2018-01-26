Cars broken into in broad daylight at Victory YMCA

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- While you're inside working up a sweat, the thieves are outside working to get into your car, and steal your valuables.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said that was the case at the Victory YMCA, in Yorktown.

They said the locked doors didn’t stop someone, or multiple people, from breaking into at least four cars at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

There is a security camera pointed at the center’s parking lot, but apparently that did not deter anyone from breaking into cars.



YMCA member, Maximino Leon said he’s been a member here for years.

“Out of all the years I’ve been here I’ve never noticed it,” said Leon.

“It’s just a little bit shocking,” said YMCA member Morgan Fairbanks.

She said it makes her think, “how’s the security? Because if windows were smashed in that had to have created a lot of noise and there were a lot of cars I don’t know how someone did notice that?”

Deputies don’t know exactly how much stuff was stolen or who did the break-in’s.

However, Leon describes the gym community as supportive and tight-knit though.

“It’s a greeting of people ok, that have one purpose in mind and that’s to exercise and have friends,” said Leon.

So, he said he thinks the close community could maybe help police catch who did this by looking out for each other.

“If we all take one minute of our time ok cause it could be one of our friends that we know whose car is being broken into,” said Leon. “That one minute may mean the difference and catching somebody that doesn’t belong here.”

13 News Now reached out to the corporate YMCA office for comment. We have yet to hear back.

