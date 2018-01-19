(Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Deputies are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a charity jar from a 7-Eleven store.

The jar was stolen from the store located on Bypass Road on December 26.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office released surveillance video in hopes of someone recognizing the suspect.

If you’re able to identify the person or you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Please reference case # 1704987.

© 2018 WVEC-TV