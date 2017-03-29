Charges dropped against 2 people linked to Chesapeake slaying

Hailey Jacobs leaves court with her attorney after charges were dropped. (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Charges were dropped for two people connected to a Chesapeake murder. Hailey Jacobs and Davis Turner IV faced charges stemming from the murder of 27-year-old Dion Tynes. The shooting happened on Birch Trail Circle back in December, days before Christmas.

Jacobs faced two counts of accessory after the fact of murder. Commonwealth's Attorney Nancy Parr told 13News Now charges were dropped against Jacobs, because her office and law enforcement are following up with additional information that has been provided. They are seeing if the charges that were dropped against Jacobs are appropriate, or if there should be different charges.

Because the charges dropped were originally misdemeanors, the Commonwealth's Attorney has within a year to re-file. Jacobs' lawyer said his client had no comment.

Dion Tynes was killed just days before Christmas 2016. (Photo: 13News Now)

Turner faced second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Parr says at this point, they do not have sufficient evidence. Because the charges dropped were originally felonies, there is no limit on when they can be re-filed. Turner's lawyer said he was happy for his client.

The victim's sister, Vanesha Tynes is heartbroken. Although she pledges to fight for justice, she's upset over charges being dropped.

"They're living life and my brother is dead, and nobody did anything to help him. So I'm mad, I'm really mad," said Tynes.

The remaining suspect, Daquane Cuffee faces second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is due back in court in May.

Parr says her office is moving forward with his charges.

