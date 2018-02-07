Chesapeake Food Lion robbed; suspect still at large

Police lights.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A suspect got away after robbing a Food Lion in Chesapeake on Wednesday.

Around 4:15 p.m. police were called to the scene at 109 Gainsborough Square. Officers determined the suspect was wearing a black pullover and black jeans.

The suspect was in the checkout line purchasing two packs of gum. Once the cashier opened the register, the suspect reached in and grabbed an undetermined amount of money.

Police said the suspect was able to get away on foot.

This incident is under investigation, police have not released any further details at this time.

