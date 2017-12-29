Chesapeake police search for suspect in credit union robbery

Photo: file

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Chesapeake police are searching for a suspect involved in a credit union robbery on Friday.

Dispatch was alerted to the robbery at ABNB Federal Credit Union at 4109 Chesapeake Square Ring Road around 5:35 p.m.

A black man in his 40s wearing a dark hoodie and jeans entered the business. He approached a teller with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect was able to get away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police have not released any further information because the incident is still being investigated.

If anyone knows anything about this robbery they are asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

