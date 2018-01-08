Chesapeake police search for suspect involved in Food Lion robbery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery Monday night.
Around 9:10 p.m. officials were called to the Food Lion at the 2400 block of Taylor Road.
Chesapeake police say a black man wearing a black hoodie, black gloves and a mask over his face displayed a handgun and demanded money.
The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No further information has been released at this time.
© 2018 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs