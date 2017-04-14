Child abuse investigation leads to cocaine ring bust

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WVEC) -- What started out as a child abuse investigation has led to the breakup of a narcotics distribution ring in Hampton Roads, the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation began when the sheriff's office responded to claims of child abuse and neglect in the 100 block of Shelter Cove Way in Carrolton.
During this investigation, deputies uncovered an operation selling and distributing of large quantities of cocaine, as well as information that led to additional narcotics investigations throughout the region.
Almost 2 kilos of cocaine were recovered, and investigators believe the suspects involved were responsible for the trafficking of an additional 3 kilos of cocaine. All together, this accounts for more than half a million dollars worth of illegal drugs.
Additionally, deputies seized over $50,000 as well as confiscating seven firearms, one of which was reported stolen.
With the assistance of Homeland Security, the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office sought state or federal indictments on the following:
- Ronnie L Jackson Aka - “Gucci” of Isle of Wight County
- Antonio Renaldo Wallace Aka - “Tone” of Hampton
- Algernon Whittier Christian Aka - “Beno” of Hampton
- Ernest Semaj Thorpe Aka – “Erno” of Suffolk
- Kenyatta Raquan Wood Aka - “Quan” of Suffolk
- Deshane Dermaine Savage Aka - “Bones” of Suffolk
- Raydrin Alexander Smith Aka - “Young Blood” of Suffolk
- Kareem Hunter of Suffolk
- Ashton Stuart Hackett of Newport News
Investigators are still searching for two more suspects:
- 26-year-old Henry Roberto Menendez Aka - “Hin-Ree” of Newport News
- 23-year-old Antonio Turner Aka - “Boots” of Franklin
