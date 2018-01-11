Child seriously injured, mother arrested for child abuse

Jaye Lynn Hadley (Photo: Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office)

ZUNI, Va. (WVEC) -- The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office said a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition and that his mother is facing charges related to his injuries.

Medics were at a home in the 7000 block of Yellow Hammer Rd. on Monday after dispatchers received a call about an unresponsive child. A team flew him to The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk for treatment.

After the boy arrived at CHKD, doctors found injuries that led investigators to charge his mother, 32-year-old Jaye Lynn Hadley, with Child Abuse and Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

Deputies arrested Hadley Wednesday. She is in Western Tidewater Regional Jail with no bond set.

Hadley began working at Grace Child Development Center in Newport News about nine months ago. The center's manager said he notified children's families about Hadley's arrest.

Because of the charges against her, Hadley will not be allowed to return to work at this time.

The center's manger described her as a "great teacher" and a "great lady" with "a big heart."

The Isle of Wight County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office is reviewing additional charges that Hadley could face.

