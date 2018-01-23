Couple charged in Isle of Wight child abuse now face second-degree murder

Justin Cox (left), Jaye Lynn Hadley (right). (Photo: Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office)

ZUNI, Va. (WVEC) -- On Monday, authorities charged Jaye Hadley with second-degree murder in connection with a case of suspected child abuse that resulted in the death of her 5-year-old son.

On Tuesday, deputies said Hadley's boyfriend, 33-year-old Justin Cox, would also face second-degree murder charges.

5-year-old Alexander Levi Robertson, 5, died January 16 at CHKD, where he had been on life support since he was found unresponsive on January 8, according to the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office.

When walking out of the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office, 13NewsNow asked Cox what he thought of the second-degree murder charge.

“I just want to be back home with my daughter and my kids,” said Cox. “I miss my family. I miss Alex. I want my life back to normal before this ever happened.”

Lieutenant Tommy Porter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said the five-year-old’s death never should have occurred in the first place.

“To do something to a five-year-old child, someone who is innocent, someone who looks to that parent or that other adult to protect them, to nurture them, that someone could do that to this child, yeah, that is tragic,” said Lieutenant Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the criminal complaint, officers allege Cox grabbed Alex by the waist, picked him up over his head and threw him to the floor.

Other court documents allege Hadley pushed Alex down on a cement floor where he hit his head. After staggering with a blank stare, it details the boy fell straight back, hitting his head on a wall, which left hole behind.

Alex's grandmother, Sherry Boothe, tells 13News Now that Alex's father made the decision to take him off of life support last week.

Hadley was arrested prior to Alex's death and charged with child abuse and aggravated malicious wounding. Cox was charged with child neglect.

Now the pair faces murder charges.

Both Cox and Hadley are currently held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail with no bond.

Hadley is facing additional charges of one felony count of Child Abuse and one count of Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

Cox is facing an additional charge of child endangerment.

The investigation into the death of Hadley's son is ongoing.

Alex's organs were donated so that he could help other children. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Hadley is scheduled to appear at a hearing on Feb. 5.

