Credit union robbed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating the robbery of a credit union in Newport News.
Investigators say they received the call of the robbery at 1:52 p.m. Thursday for the BayPort Credit Union located in the 3700 block of Huntington Avenue, not far from Newport News Shipbuilding.
Police said the suspect entered the credit union and passed a note demanding cash. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled south on Huntington Avenue. No weapon was displayed.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
