Credit union robbed in Virginia Beach

Surveillance photo shows suspect accused of robbing the Chartway Federal Credit Union located at 3841 Holland Road in Virginia Beach on Feb. 4, 2017. (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach police are looking for a suspect who robbed a credit union Saturday morning.

Police say the robbery took place shortly after 9 a.m. at the Chartway Federal Credit Union located at 3841 Holland Road.

The suspect reportedly entered the bank and robbed the teller of an undisclosed amount of currency.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s, 5'10" to 6' and weighing 175 to 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, fluorescent green and yellow safety vest over a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, dark gloves and boots.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

