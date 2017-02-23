Deputies searching for Wawa shoplifter in York County

GRAFTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man they say stole several items from a York County Wawa.

Investigators say at about 5:15 p.m. on February 11, a man entered the Wawa located in the Grafton area of York County and stole several items from the store.

He was seen getting into a late-model Ford F-150 pickup truck that exited onto Wolf Trap Road.

If you can identify the suspect or his vehicle, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the FB TIP LINE at 757-890-4999 and reference case number 1700482.

(© 2017 WVEC)