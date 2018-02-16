Document: Woman bought ammo at Walmart, returned, shot wife

Cindy Bryant. (Photo: Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators said that a woman accused of shooting her wife at the Walmart in Tabb Thursday bought the ammunition at the store shortly before the shooting.

York-Poquoson sheriff's deputies arrested Cindy Bryant for the murder of Jean Bryant who died at the hospital.

An affidavit filed in court said Bryant admitted she went to the store, located at the intersection of George Washington Memorial Highway and Victory Boulevard, bought ammunition, the went to a nearby McDonald's restaurant, loaded the ammunition into a gun, then returned to Walmart.

Deputies said Bryant confronted Jean in the eye center where Jean worked and where the couple began to fight:

"...Cindy asked Jean to speak outside to talk but when Jean refused, Cindy pulled the firearm from her pocket and demanded Jean to exit the store at gunpoint. Once in the parking lot, Jean and Cindy were engaged in another verbal argument. When a bystander got involved, Jean took off running northbound in the parking lot. Cindy advised she ran after her and began shooting at her as they ran."

A deputy said Bryant told him Jean tried to go back into Walmart, but fell to the ground when the gunfire hit her. Bryant added that she fired all five rounds she loaded into her gun.

Bryant faces several charges including First Degree Murder.

