Early morning hotel robbery reported in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Officials in Newport News say a hotel was robbed early Wednesday.

Dispatchers said the robbery happened at the Days Inn located in the 1100 block of Fishing Point Drive in City Center around 4:45 a.m.

A suspect reportedly entered the business and robbed it, however, it is unclear at this time what exactly was stolen.

The hotel has been robbed at least two other times this year, officials report. It is one of many in Newport News ramping up security efforts after a string of attempted robberies and robberies.

