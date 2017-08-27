Early morning shooting claims man's life in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police are investigating an early-morning shooting that has left one man dead.
According to detectives, dispatchers got the call to Lincoln Street -- just off Brambleton Avenue -- in Young Terrace around 12:30 Monday morning.
There, officers found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He died before medics could get him to a hospital.
Police are calling this an active homicide investigation. They have no suspect information.
If you can help detectives, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
