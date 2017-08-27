Early morning shooting claims man's life in Norfolk

A Norfolk Police officer stands watch in the 700 block of Lincoln Street, following a deadly shooting early Monday morning. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police are investigating an early-morning shooting that has left one man dead.

According to detectives, dispatchers got the call to Lincoln Street -- just off Brambleton Avenue -- in Young Terrace around 12:30 Monday morning.

There, officers found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He died before medics could get him to a hospital.

Police are calling this an active homicide investigation. They have no suspect information.

If you can help detectives, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

