Elizabeth City man pleads guilty to child sex trafficking

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An Elizabeth City man pleaded guilty Thursday to sex trafficking of children.

According to court documents, between September 26 and October 12, Joshua Manuel Treat posted a 14-year-old girl online and advertised her for prostitution. Treat would then administer heroin with a needle to the young girl before those appointments, in order to make her more obedient.

When Treat was arrested, a handgun was found, along with a syringe containing heroin residue.

According to the Department of Justice, Treat now faces a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum penalty of life in prison. He will be sentenced May 25.

