Ex-teacher gets 10 years for having sex with 8th-grader
The Stovall Middle School teacher who got pregnant by her eighth-grade student was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday. Judge McSpadden told Alexandria Vera this case will serve as an example to deter other teachers from crossing inappropriate boundar
KHOU 9:09 PM. EST January 13, 2017
