Family Dollar in Hampton burglarized and police search for suspect

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police are searching are black man who burglarized a Family Dollar on Christmas.

Around 6 p.m. officials were alerted to the burglary at the 1st block of Lincoln Street. The suspect forced his way into the business by breaking one of the front windows.

Once inside, the suspect took miscellaneous items and fled on foot toward North Armistead Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a tall man with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a dark knit watch cap, a dark hoodie, blue jeans and dark tennis shoes.

No surveillance video or photos have been released at this time.

If anyone has any information about this incident is asked to contact Hampton police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or (757)727-6111.

