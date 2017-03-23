Feds: Fugitive once hid in alligator-infested swamp, caught in Suffolk

(Photo: Suffolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A fugitive, who is known for going the extra mile to avoid arrest, pleaded guilty in federal court after he was captured by the U.S. Marshals in Suffolk.

According to court documents, David Webb, 40, of Georgia, was captured at a hotel is Suffolk on January 6. Webb was allegedly on the run for multiple outstanding arrest warrants issued in Dekalb and Chatham County, Georgia.

Police say that during his time as a fugitive, Webb evaded or eluded officers on at least three occasions. During one instance, Webb reportedly jumped out of a hotel window and hid in an alligator-infested swamp.

U.S. Marshals found more than a dozen driver's licenses bearing his image with different names when they caught Webb in Suffolk.

The ID's were allegedly issued by the states of Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Connecticut, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, and the District of Columbia.

Webb also allegedly had five social security cards with names other than his own, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs identification card, and a U.S. Military Common Access Card bearing Webb’s picture and claiming the rank of Sergeant in the Army.

The U.S. Marshals also found meth, $7,300 in cash, a digital scale, drug packaging materials, ammunition, and three guns. One of the guns had an obliterated serial number.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring released the following statement following the arrest:

A fugitive and a firearm can be a very dangerous mix, so I really really appreciate the great work by the Marshals to bring him into custody before anyone got hurt. I'm glad my team was able to help prosecute this case and I look forward to doing more good work in Hampton Roads with our local and federal partners.

Webb faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. He will be sentenced on July 5.

