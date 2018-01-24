Feds: Man who assaulted co-worker convicted of hate crime

file image (Photo: Rafe Swan, Getty Images/Cultura RF)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man is facing up to 10 years in prison for committing a hate crime against a co-worker whom he perceived as gay.



The U.S. Attorney's Office for Eastern Virginia said Wednesday in a press release that a jury in Richmond convicted James William Hill III.



Authorities said Hill assaulted his co-worker at an Amazon fulfillment center. Authorities said Hill told a manager and a police officer that he dislikes gay people and that they should expect to be assaulted.



Hill was found guilty of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act. The law made it a crime to assault someone because of their sexual orientation, whether it's perceived or real.



The 36-year-old Hill lives in Chester. He'll be sentenced at a later date.



