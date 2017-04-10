Feds seize dozens of properties, wrap up major Spice investigation

Jayson Mickle pleaded guilty in 2016 to selling smokable synthetic cannabinoids, commonly known as "Spice." Mickle sold Spice in the Hampton Roads area and eventually nationwide, according to his plea agreement. (Photo: 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A Hampton man will spend the next 17 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

31-year-old Jayson Mickle pleaded guilty last year to selling smokable synthetic cannabinoids, commonly known as "Spice." Mickle sold Spice in the Hampton Roads area and eventually nationwide, according to his plea agreement.

In addition to being sentenced to 17 years behind bars, Mickle was ordered to forfeit more than two dozen real estate properties he purchased from his drug proceeds.

On Monday, agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized some of the 26 properties Mickle purchased with his drug money. According to court records, Mickle started a property management company with those illicit funds.

“They’re assessing each property, looking at the condition of them to make sure they’re properly secured. We’ll transfer them over to a property management company and then they’ll be put up for auction,” said HSI spokeswoman, Carissa Cutrell.

Spice consists of a plant material sprayed with active chemical ingredients, which are often produced in China. The chemicals mimic the effect that the human body has with THC.

Bags of Spice commonly come with a warning on the label stating "not for human consumption," but officials believe Mickle knew the Spice was being smoked.

It is believed that Mickle sold through retail stores like the Hampton Pipe and Tobacco locations in Hampton, Newport News, Gloucester, and Norfolk. In 2010, Mickle began an online operation entitled "Blazin Herbs."

Between January 2012 and April 2013, it is estimated that Mickle sold over 1,000 kilograms of Spice. From 2010 to 2012 alone, Mickle's operation grossed over $9.6 million in Spice sales.

© 2017 WVEC-TV