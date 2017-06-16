Frank and Teressa Everett get 5 years in connection to cold case murder

Frank Everett

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Two of the suspects involved in a cold case from 2007 was sentenced on Friday morning.

Frank Everett will serve five years in prison in connection to the death of Lori Jordan, and illegally disposing her body. He was convicted of accessory after the fact to murder, and defiling and illegal disposal of a body.

Teressa Everett was also sentenced to 5 years, with 24 month suspension for accessory after the fact to murder and defiling and illegally disposing of a body.

Police found Jordan's remains in Barraud Park in Norfolk, months after she was reported missing in 2007.

Teressa Everett and Billy Everett are charged with first degree murder. Another man, Duane Goodson, is charged with concealing a body.

© 2017 WVEC-TV