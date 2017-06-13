Game Stop robbery in Chesapeake believed to be connected to officer-involved shooting

Police have reported that an officer and suspect were shot in an officer-involved shooting at the Hampton Towne Centre Monday. (Photo: Niko Clemmons, 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities believe a Game Stop robbery that took place in Chesapeake is connected to the officer-involved shooting that happened at Hampton Towne Centre Monday.

According to MPO Kelly Elliott, there was a robbery at a Game Stop at 1400 block of Sams Drive shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

We're told a white male armed with a handgun and a black male entered the store. Both demanded money and stole items. They then fled the area in a late model silver sedan.

No one was injured. Chesapeake police believe the two suspects involved in this robbery were involved in a Game Stop robbery that occurred later that day in Hampton, resulting in a shooting that injured an officer and suspect.

Hampton Police tell us that following the officer-involved shooting at Hampton Towne Centre, an officer was reported to be in good condition and suspect was in serious condition.

Hampton Police Division said the shooting happened near the AMC Theatre tweeted that people should not come to the area.

Police said the shooting happened after officers responded to a call about a business robbery.

Sgt. Matt Bond told reporters during a news conference there were three people involved in the robbery of the GameStop in the shopping center.

He added that one of the suspects opened fire on police, hitting the injured officer. Another officer shot back. Police took everyone involved in the incident into custody.

The officer was released from the hospital around 6:30 p.m. Hampton Police say the officer's bullet proof vest saved their life.

