Getaway ditched: Theft suspect busted after truck gets stuck

BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) - Some good Samaritans who came to help a North Carolina man get his truck out of a ditch discovered the truck held some items stolen from their own store. And when police were summoned, they discovered the man had stolen a big truck to help free his own stuck vehicle.



That's according to the Carteret County Sheriff's Office. Maj. Jason Wank said deputies were called Friday after workers at an auto parts store tried to help 27-year-old Taylor Russell Valentine of Morehead City.



Wank said they discovered items stolen from their business. He also said Valentine had stolen a large truck and used it to try to free his own truck.



Valentine is jailed on multiple charges, with bond set at $20,000. It's not known if he has an attorney.

