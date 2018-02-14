Grand jury indicts man in death of North Carolina girl

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A grand jury has indicted a North Carolina woman's live-in boyfriend in the death of her 3-year-old girl.



Local media outlets report the Onslow County grand jury indicted Earl Kimrey on charges including first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury in the death of Mariah Woods.



Mariah's body was found Dec. 2 in a Pender County creek after being reported missing from her home on Nov. 27. Kristy Woods, said at the time that she last saw her daughter when she put her to bed the night before she was reported missing.



Kimrey told authorities that Mariah got up after Woods was asleep and was sent back to bed, and that he left the door unlocked when he left the home for a short period of time.



© 2018 Associated Press