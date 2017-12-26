Hampton police search for armed laundromat robber

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

On December 21, around 7:45 p.m. police received a call in references to a robbery at the Spin Queen laundromat on West Pembroke Avenue.

The suspect entered the business, displayed a gun and demanded money.

Once the suspect got an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the scene on foot. He was last seen heading west on W. Pembroke Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as a black man last seen wearing dark clothes with a large multi-colored design on a hooded sweatshirt. He also had a mask covering the lower portion of his face.

If anyone has any information about this incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or (757)727-6111.

