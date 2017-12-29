Hampton police search for man who robbed Sonic Drive-In

file image (Photo: Associated Press)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect who robbed a Sonic Drive-In on Friday morning in Hampton.

Police said the suspect entered the fast-food restaurant located at 200 Floyd Thompson Drive around 9 a.m. He reportedly displayed a firearm and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he fled on foot toward The Samuel Apartments.

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned black male between 16 and 19 years old. He is between 5'8" and 5'9" with a thin build and a small scar under his right eye.

He was last seen wearing a red and black plaid mask that concealed the bottom of his face, a black zip-up hoodie jacket, black gloves, gray jeans, and black sneakers with a white Nike symbol. No surveillance images are available at this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

