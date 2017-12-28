Hampton police searching for two suspects in gas station robbery

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton police are searching for two suspect involved in an armed robbery of a Crito gas station on Thursday.

According to officials, at 2:38 p.m. dispatch received a call about the robbery on the 4000 block of Victoria Boulevard.

The suspects entered the business and displayed handguns while demanding money. They were able to get away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe the suspects as follows:

Suspect 1: black man last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt, jeans, and red and white sneakers.

Suspect 2: a black man last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black jeans.

If anyone has any information about this incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

