HPD: shoplifting suspect tackled by CVS employee, arrested

(Photo: Hampton Police Department)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A CVS employee tackled and restrained a 19 year-old shoplifting suspect early Thursday morning.

Investigators say Michael Stephan Parker Jr., 19, walked into the CVS Pharmacy located in the 900 block of West Mercury Boulevard just before 4 a.m.

According to the press release by Hampton Police, Parker "observed that the pharmacy was unattended at the time, pulled a knit mask over his face, jumped the counter of the pharmacy, and began placing numerous prescription medications into a backpack that he had brought with him."

The on-duty pharmacist saw Parker and confronted him. While Parker allegedly tried running away, he was tackled by a store employee and held until officers arrived.

Officers found Parker's backpack filled with a large amount of prescription medications from the CVS pharmacy, as well as a stolen gun.

No one was injured during the incident.

Parker has been charged with one count of Felony Shoplifting, one count of Wearing a Mask in Public and one count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm. He is currently at the Hampton City Jail.

