Human trafficking task force takes down two, secures indictment against another

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced a new human trafficking task force in January. Since then, the task force has been busy, securing two guilty pleas and another indictment.

“This team has hit the ground running,” said Mike Lamonea with Homeland Security Investigations.

Besides making arrests and prosecuting cases, the task force has goals of building awareness and encouraging people to recognize the signs of exploitation.

Since its inception, the team was able to get Jasmine Campbell off the streets of Hampton Roads.

Court documents state that Campbell and her alleged co-conspirators provided at least two women with drugs such as Cocaine and Heroin in order to get them to have sex with paying clients at local hotels.

Paperwork also shows that Campbell posted advertisements on Backpage.com to find customers and drove victims to locations where they would have sex. Campbell pleaded guilty on March 20. She is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

On March 22, a grand jury indicted Naeem Odums. Investigators say he exploited a woman for nine years before she was rescued.

According to court documents, Odums beat the woman so badly in January that he broke three of her ribs and punctured her lung.

Someone called the task force tip line, and Odums was arrested soon after that.

Getting three traffickers off the streets is a big win for the team, but its members know they only have scratched the surface of the problem.

“We have a lot of work to do, and we’re going to continue doing the great work that’s already been accomplished,” said Lamonea.

Members of the task force urge anyone who may have information about possible human trafficking to call the task force's tip line at 866-DHS-2ICE.

