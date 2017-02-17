Joseph Vincent Merlino (Photo: Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach Police were back out at the home of murder suspect Joseph Merlino on Friday.

Merlino is charged with second degree murder, after his estranged wife, Ellie Tran, was assaulted on Valentine's Day. She died in the hospital the following day.

Merlino was supposed to be arraigned in court on Friday, but the judge signed an order to move the case to the Juvenile Domestic Relations Court because of the nature of his relationship with Tran, and because their young daughter is involved.

He will be arraigned next Tuesday and a bond hearing will take place on Wednesday.

Police have spent the last two days searching Merlino's house for clues. They're not telling us exactly what they found inside, but firefighters in hazmat suits have been going in and out of the residence. The bomb squad was also called out, and a neighbor was told to evacuate on Thursday, because hazardous chemicals were involved.

Investigators haven't said exactly how Tran died. It was reported as a "malicious assault," but police say there were no visible signs of trauma.

Police are waiting for the toxicology report to come back from the medical examiner's office, for the cause and manner of death.

