ICE arrests 82 people during 5-day operation in VA, DC

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: DanHenson1, Custom)

(WVEC) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's officers arrested 82 people from 26 different countries during a five-day operation in Virginia and Washington D.C.

The operation ran from March 26 to 30.

Of the 82 individuals arrested, 68 had previous criminal convictions for crimes like armed robbery, larceny and drug distribution.

Of the remaining 14, two had ties to the MS-13 street gang; two had outstanding final orders of removal; three had overstayed their visas; one was wanted by a foreign law enforcement entity; one was a verified human rights violator; and two had pending local charges.

The remainder had unlawfully entered the United States in violation of U.S. immigration laws.

Examples of Hampton Roads arrests include:

On March 26, ERO officers arrested a 40-year-old citizen and national of Trinidad and Tobago in Norfolk, Virginia. He has felony drug distribution and firearm possession convictions.

On March 26, ERO officers arrested a 35-year-old citizen and national of Guatemala in Suffolk, Virginia. He has a conviction for driving under the influence.

On March 27, ERO officers arrested a 30-year-old citizen and national of Jamaica in Norfolk. He has felony convictions for forgery and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The arrestees were citizens and/or nationals of several different countries across the world, including Algeria, Bolivia, China, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guatemala, Guinea, Honduras, Iran, Jamaica, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Peru, Philippines, Somalia, South Korea, Sudan, Trinidad, Vietnam and Sierra Leone.

Arrested people who have outstanding orders of deportation, or who returned to the United States illegally after being deported, are subject to immediate removal from the country.

The remaining people are in ICE custody awaiting a hearing before an immigration judge, or pending travel arrangements for removal in the near future.

© 2017 WVEC-TV