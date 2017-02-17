Illegal immigrant arrested on drug, gun charges

file image (Photo: Rafe Swan, Getty Images/Cultura RF)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- An illegal immigrant was arrested on gun and drug charges in James City County.

Police say 30-year-old Myles Matthew Straker is charged with three counts of distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I/II drugs, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say they also seized two handguns, about $5,000 in cash, and an undisclosed amount of drugs from Straker's apartment.

Investigators say Straker is in the country illegally from Trinidad and Tobago.

Straker is currently held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

