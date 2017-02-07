Investigators: man used app to get nude pictures from Gloucester minors

(Photo: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- A man pleaded guilty for soliciting nude photos from minors through an app.

According to Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, 24 year-old Jeffery Kerila, who lives in Pennsylvania, used the 'Skout' app to contact minors in Gloucester.

Investigators say Kerila received nude pictures from two Gloucester minors who were both under the age of 10 at the time.

The criminal charges and conviction were the result of an online investigation that crossed state lines. Detectives were tipped off to the offense by a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Kerila was sentenced on January 30th to a 20-year prison sentence, with 15-years suspended. He will have to serve the mandatory sentence of 5 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender indefinitely.

"It is critical that parents know what social media platforms their children are using and who they are communicating with on those sites,” Sheriff Warren wrote in a press release.

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is affiliated with the 'Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force', which is a national task force of trained investigators whose focus and purpose is to investigate computer related criminal activity involving the exploitation of children.

Utilizing the resources of ICAC to investigate the NCMEC tip the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division was able to simultaneously investigate the target with Pennsylvania affiliates which in the end enabled Sheriff’s Investigators to bring the offender to justice here in Gloucester County.

