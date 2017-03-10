'Major supplier of heroin' sentenced for distributing Fentanyl

Eugene Tillery (Photo: Western Tidewater Regional Jail)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A person who pleaded guilty to distributing Fentanyl received a sentence of five years in federal court Thursday.

Eugene Tillery, 30, of Suffolk, entered the guilty plea on July 14, 2016.

Court documents showed that the Suffolk Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration were able to purchase Fentanyl from Tillery seven times from November 2015 through December 2015.

The total weight of the purchases was 26 grams.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia stated that Fentanyl is a pain medication that is 100 times more potent than heroin, and it explained that lacing heroin with Fentanyl is a major reason for the alarming increase in thousands of deaths across the country from heroin overdoses.

Federal prosecutors sad that Tillery was a "major supplier of heroin" in Suffolk and that he distributed more than two kilograms of heroin during 2015.

