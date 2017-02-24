Mall kiosk owner gets 7 years for fraud, money laundering

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- One of the people behind dozens of mall kiosks in Virginia and other states has been sentenced to seven years on charges he helped illegally hire Israeli nationals.

38-year-old Eyal Katz was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to launder money.

Court documents say Katz, operating from an office in Tel Aviv, Israel, would identify, recruit and send foreign nationals to enter the U.S. from Israel and put them to work selling skincare products at mall kiosks, in violation of their B-2 visitor visa status.

From 2011 through the present, the conspirators, led by Omer Gur in the U.S. and Katz in Israel, recruited more than 140 nationals from Israel to work at the kiosks, where they sold Dead Sea Salt products.

Prosecutors said the business brought in $14 million using the workers.

To date, nine of the 10 charged defendants in the case have been arrested. Katz is the ninth defendant to plead guilty.

In addition to the prison sentence, Katz was sentenced to three years of supervised release, a $20,000 fine, and was ordered to forfeit certain property.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

