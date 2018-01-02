Man arrested in connection to New Year's Day fatal shooting

(Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man has been arrested in connection to one of the fatal shootings in Norfolk on New Year's Day.

After 4 a.m. police responded to the 3700 block of Tait Terrace for a gunshot victim. When officers arrived they found 19-year-old Trajon Rivera inside his garage with a gunshot wound.

Rivera was pronounced dead on the scene.

Keyshaun Johnson, 21, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter. He was taken into custody at the scene and is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Detectives have not released a motive, circumstance, or relationship surrounding this deadly shooting incident.

