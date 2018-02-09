Man attacked with hot liquid, sword while filing woman's taxes

VIRGINIA BEACH - VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia Beach woman has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding after police said she attacked the man who was trying to file her taxes.

It all took place inside her home on Nottingham Drive on January 29.

Police said 63-year-old Monica Grace Rodriguez-Hardy invited someone she knows into her home to file her taxes. At some point, Rodriguez-Hardy asked the man to look at a box of old toys.

However, when the man turned around Rodriguez-Hardy doused him in the face with a hot unknown liquid.

While the man attempted to run from the woman she threw another pot of hot liquid, hitting him a second time in the face.

Then as the man was trying to flee the home police said Rodriguez-Hardy pulled out a small sword.

Police said the man drew a firearm, but did not shoot, instead he kicking the sword out of the woman’s hand.

Police said the victim ran to a neighbor’s home and called 911.

Following an extensive investigation, Rodriguez-Hardy was arrested on Thursday, charged with malicious wounding and contempt of court.

13 News Now attempted to speak with Rodriguez-Hardy’s family but no one was home. However, neighbors said the suspect seemed like a perfectly normal, nice, woman and these violent acts come as a complete surprise.

