Man charged in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Norfolk on Tuesday, and one man has been charged in connection with the incident.
According to police, the incident occurred at the 1300 block of Olinger Street around 8:10 p.m. Officers were called for a possible shooting.
Police found 19-year-old Keshawn Alexander had been shot. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
A man was taken into custody by police at the location.
Charges were filed against 38-year-old Joseph Burke Jr. He has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Burke is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.
