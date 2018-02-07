Man charged in Norfolk shooting

Joseph Burke. (Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Norfolk on Tuesday, and one man has been charged in connection with the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred at the 1300 block of Olinger Street around 8:10 p.m. Officers were called for a possible shooting.

Police found 19-year-old Keshawn Alexander had been shot. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A man was taken into custody by police at the location.

Charges were filed against 38-year-old Joseph Burke Jr. He has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Burke is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

© 2018 WVEC-TV