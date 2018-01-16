Man convicted of 2016 murder, robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A jury recommends a Virginia Beach man be sentenced to 29 years in prison, after convicting him of first-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm, and conspiracy.
The verdict comes after the three-day trial of 32-year-old Harold Vincent Cole, Junior.
Prosecutors said that back in June of 2016, Cole and a co-defendant, Malik Brown, decided to rob 19-year-old Gregory Delong during a drug deal.
During the deal, Cole began hitting Delong in the head with a gun. After Delong begged for him to stop, Brown said he saw Cole shoot Delong one time in the head, killing him instantly.
Brown, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, has since pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, use of a firearm, and conspiracy. He faces up to 18 years in prison when he is sentenced later this month.
Cole's sentencing is scheduled for May 7, 2018.
