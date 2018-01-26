Man convicted of fatally beating wife with hammer gets life

HANOVER COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man convicted of beating his wife to death with a hammer has been sentenced to life in prison.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 34-year-old Harshadkumar Jadav was sentenced Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder last June in Reena Jadav's killing.
Defense attorney Charles C. Cosby Jr. asked Hanover County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Kelly for a lighter sentence, adding his client has two master's degrees and no prior criminal record.
Kelly refused.
Deputies found 30-year-old Reena Jadav's body on Sept. 5, 2016, in a lawn one street over from where the couple lived.
County Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Shari Skipper says Reena Jadav had a broken skull and jaw from the at least 19 blows she suffered during the attack, among other injuries.
© 2018 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs