Man convicted of fatally beating wife with hammer gets life

HANOVER COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man convicted of beating his wife to death with a hammer has been sentenced to life in prison.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 34-year-old Harshadkumar Jadav was sentenced Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder last June in Reena Jadav's killing.



Defense attorney Charles C. Cosby Jr. asked Hanover County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Kelly for a lighter sentence, adding his client has two master's degrees and no prior criminal record.



Kelly refused.



Deputies found 30-year-old Reena Jadav's body on Sept. 5, 2016, in a lawn one street over from where the couple lived.



County Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Shari Skipper says Reena Jadav had a broken skull and jaw from the at least 19 blows she suffered during the attack, among other injuries.

