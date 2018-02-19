Man critically injured after shooting in Va. Beach apartment complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are working to learn more about a shooting at an apartment complex that landed one man in the hospital with a life-threatening injury Monday evening.
Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Bayhead Drive at approximately 5:38 p.m.
Police arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
No suspect information or other details are available at this time.
The case remains under investigation.
