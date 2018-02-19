WVEC
Man critically injured after shooting in Va. Beach apartment complex

Staff , WVEC 7:18 PM. EST February 19, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are working to learn more about a shooting at an apartment complex that landed one man in the hospital with a life-threatening injury Monday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Bayhead Drive at approximately 5:38 p.m.

Police arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No suspect information or other details are available at this time.

The case remains under investigation.

 

