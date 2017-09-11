Man dies days after being shot in Norfolk

Police lights.

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man died from a gunshot wound that police initially thought was not life-threatening.

On September 4, around 3 a.m., officers were in the 900 block of Tidewater Dr. checking for a person who may have been shot.

Police found 18-year-old Jeremiah Melton with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Medics took Melton to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died on September 7.

Officers are investigating his death as a homicide.

Detectives have not released any suspect information at this time, but they ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Norfolk Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2017 WVEC-TV