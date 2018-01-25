Man found guilty of 1st Degree Murder; sentenced to serve 59 years

Ricardo Spencer (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man has been found guilty of 1st Degree Murder on Thursday and will serve 59 years in prison.

Ricardo Spencer was arrested on January 25, 2017 for his role in a double shooting that happened on July 30, 2016.

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive in Norfolk. Police found two men on the scene with gunshot wounds. One of the men, 25-year-old Justin A. Neal, died from his injuries.

Spencer spent 6 months on the run before U.S. Marshals arrested him in Maryland.

On Thursday at the Norfolk Circuit Court, Spencer was found guilty of 1st Degree Murder, Unlawful Wounding, and two counts of Use of a Firearm.

Ricardo Spencer received a total of 59 years to serve. — Norf Circ Ct Clk Off (@nccco) January 26, 2018

© 2018 WVEC-TV