Man gets 29 years in prison for fatal robbery plot

A Virginia Beach man has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for his role in a deadly attempted robbery in 2016.

21-year-old Anton Joshua was convicted of aggravated malicious wounding, attempted robbery, use of a firearm, and conspiracy.

On the afternoon of July 19, 2016, investigators said Joshua's associated Marquel Leary went to the apartment of Frederico Roundtree on Overlook Court in Virginia Beach. Neighbors reported Leary and Roundtree got into a fight in the apartment stairwell over Roundtree allegedly stealing a gun from a friend of Leary's.

Leary later recruited Joshua and three others to help get back at Roundtree. Armed and donning masks, prosecutors said the group planned to rob Roundtree of his debit card and recover the gun.

Arriving at the apartment, the suspects met with Roundtree, who was armed with a revolver, and another man, Taiwan Simon.

Roundtree and Leary exchanged gunfire. Roundtree was shot in the leg, and Leary in the stomach, while Simon was fatally shot in the head. Roundtree survived the shooting.

The status of the other co-defendants is as follows:

Marquel Leary – pled guilty to First Degree Felony Murder, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Attempted Robbery, Use of a Firearm (3 counts), and Conspiracy; sentenced to 76 years in prison with 35 years suspended, leaving 41 years to serve.

Maurice Walters – pled guilty to Malicious Wounding, Attempted Robbery, and Conspiracy; sentencing set for February 27, 2018.

Casheon Jones – pled guilty to Malicious Wounding, Conspiracy, and Accessory After the Fact – Homicide; sentenced to 26 years, with 20 suspended, leaving 6 years to serve.

Sean Patterson – pled guilty to Conspiracy; sentencing set for April 2, 2018.​​​​​​​

Juvenile co-defendant – pled guilty in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court to Conspiracy; committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice for an indeterminate period of time.

During the course of the investigation, Leary's mother was also arrested for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill witnesses in her son's murder trial.

