Man guilty in 1st and 2nd degree murders; victims stabbed to death

Winston Bernard Black, Jr., 34. (Photo: Chesapeake Sheriff's Office)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is recommended to spend 70 years behind bars after being convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder on Thursday.

Winston Bernard Black Jr. was found guilty after a three-day trial. In February of 2012, Black stabbed James David Dough to death. He then put the Dough's body into his SUV and set the vehicle on fire.

Later that same day, Black stabbed Ann Marie Glikerson 123 times in the neck, back, and upper torso. She died from the injuries.

Black claimed Ann needed to be taken care of because she knew where Black had been while he was killing Gough.

Black was convicted of second degree murder in the killing of David Gough, and the jury recommended a 30-year sentence. He was also convicted of first degree murder in the killing of Ann Gilkerson, and the jury recommended a 40-year sentence.

His sentencing has been scheduled for March 19, 2018, at 9:15 a.m.

