Man guilty in Pocomoke PNC Bank robbery, police chase

(Delmarvanow.com) -- A Norfolk man accused of robbing a Maryland bank, and of being in a getaway vehicle from which someone shot at an Accomack County deputy during the getaway in September 2016, pleaded guilty to assault and eluding charges in an Accomack County court following a plea agreement.

Another man is now suspected of firing at the deputy.

Lamond Perry, 24, was one of three suspects arrested and charged in connection with the incident on Sept. 26.

Perry was originally charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, use of a firearm and shooting at a police vehicle. In court this week, he pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and to eluding.

According to a report by Accomack County Sheriff Todd Godwin last October, the arrest of Perry and other suspects ended a weeklong search for suspects who threatened to blow up the PNC Bank on Linden Avenue in Pocomoke City, before leading police on a a chase in Virginia.

The suspects were arrested in Norfolk and taken to Accomack.

According to court testimony, Cpl. Eric Nottingham spotted the suspects' silver Chevrolet Malibu soon after the robbery and car description was reported on his radio.

After a pursuit, the driver of that car fired six shots into the police cruiser, disabling it near Bloxom, police said.

The men got away but were later arrested in Norfolk after an informant told police the men asked to be driven across the bay because their car was not working, the court heard.

The informant said the men were picked up in Mappsville. They began driving south. Along the way, they stopped at the Onley Royal Farms. They were seen there on the store’s surveillance camera as well as going through the tollbooth at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, according to court testimony.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said the plea agreement amended two of the charges and dismissed the firearm charge.

Morgan said DNA taken from the getaway car showed Perry was seated in the rear of the vehicle. Nottingham said he was certain the six shots were fired out the window at him by the driver.

One of the suspects had fingered Perry as the man who fired the Glock handgun, but DNA results proved otherwise, Morgan said.

There was no specified sentence in the agreement, he told the court.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III accepted the plea agreement and remanded Perry back to jail to await sentencing.

Arrested with Perry at the time were De’Andre Breshon Ayres, 28, and Demetrius Perry, 21.

According to testimony in court, the man police now believe was the shooter and the driver of the getaway car will be brought to trial in November.

The disposition of the cases against the other suspects is not known.

