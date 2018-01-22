Man injured from gunshot wound in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured one on Monday.

According to police, around 9:15 p.m. at the 3900 block of Buchanan Drive a man was shot. He was transported to a local hospital and is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

At 10:55 p.m., police were still on the scene investigating.

No suspect information is available, and the incident remains under investigation by the Virginia Beach Department's Homicide Unit.

If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

