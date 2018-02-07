Man killed in Norfolk shooting; Police have suspect in custody

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Norfolk on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at the 1300 block of Olinger Street around 8: 10 p.m. Officers were called for a possible shooting.

A man was found on the scene, and medics pronounced him deceased.

Norfolk police said they have a man in custody, and he is currently being questioned at the Police Operations Center.

If charges are secured against him, his identification and list of charges will be released.

This investigation has been classified as a homicide.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

No further information has been released.

