Man pleads guilty in 4-year-old's death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man in Newport News pleaded guilty to killing a 4-year-old girl.

Carl Michael Cottee Jr. faced murder and child neglect charges, in connection to the death of his ex-girlfriend's daughter in 2013.

Police found Madyson VanCleave-Hook with a fractured skull inside a home on Sundown Lane. She later died at the hospital.

According to court records, Cottee entered an Alford plea on Wednesday, meaning he admits that there was enough evidence against him for a conviction.

Cottee's sentencing is scheduled for June 16.

